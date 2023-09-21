Encompass says the program gives patients a look at what the tasks of daily life will be like following an injury or ailment.

WACO, Texas — Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital in Waco has rolled out a new program looking to help patients get back into daily life.

Just four months ago, the hospital started their community reintegration program aimed at "giving patients an idea of what life will be like as they get back into the real world," said Encompass occupational therapy assistant, Kalyn Fleming.

Fleming said patients further on in their recovery are teamed up with a therapist and taken out in the community for activities like a lunch or visiting businesses to simulate "something they would do in real life."

"When they've been rehabbing and are ready to go home, this is that next step before," Fleming said.

Fleming said the program not only works on the patient's physical health, but mental and emotional as well.

"We have people looking to get back in the community to see how they do," Fleming said. "Those things are important to them, and our treatment is wholesome and focused on that person."

Fleming said they took three people out on their first outing for dining, and another three to the grocery store and each were successful.

"We have them work on a to-do list, strategize going out, navigating a grocery store," Fleming said. "The curbs, ramps and more."

Encompass Health patient Richard Parker is rehabbing after several falls, including a recent fall where he struck his head on a coffee table.

"It got to the point where I couldn't stay up and as soon as I'd stand up, I couldn't stay conscious and fall," Parker said.

The 76-year-old said in addition to walking, doing weight and band exercises, the next step of re-integrating into a normal life and routine through the program is an experience he can't wait for.

"Any time you can interact with people, you're doing better," Parker said.