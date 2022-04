The incident happened near North 17th Street and Columbus Avenue around 4:53 p.m.

WACO, Texas — A 59-year-old woman is dead after being hit by a car in Waco on Wednesday, according to the Waco PD.

The incident happened near North 17th Street and Columbus Avenue around 4:53 p.m. Police say the driver of the vehicle stopped to give aid.

The woman was transported to the hospital, where she later died.

No charges have been filed at this time. No other information has been released at this time.