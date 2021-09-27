11-year-old boy dies of COVID-19 in McLennan County, officials say

Health department officials said the pediatric COVID-19 death was the first in the county.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — Waco-McLennan County Public Health officials reported the county's first COVID-19 pediatric death Monday.

Officials said the boy was 11-years-old and that he was in a pediatric hospital outside of the county.

“We have had our first pediatric death from McLennan County. It’s just really heartbreaking news for us," Spokesperson Kelly Craine told 6 News.

It is not known at this time whether the boy had any underlying conditions.

"My heart breaks for all of those who have lost loved ones due to COVID-19 over the past 18 months. And on behalf of the city, my family and I send our condolences and prayers for peace, comfort, courage and love to the friends and family of this child. This tragedy serves as a sobering reminder that we must all continue to do what we can to protect the vulnerable from the spread of COVID-19," Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said in a release announcing the death.

The young death comes just months after the county's first coronavirus-related fetal deaths in the county, which were reported to have happened in July, according to McLennan County health officials.