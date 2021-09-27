11-year-old boy dies of COVID-19 in McLennan County, officials say

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — Waco-McLennan County Public Health officials reported the county's first COVID-19 pediatric death Monday.
Officials said the boy was 11-years-old and that he was in a pediatric hospital outside of the county.
“We have had our first pediatric death from McLennan County. It’s just really heartbreaking news for us," Spokesperson Kelly Craine told 6 News.
It is not known at this time whether the boy had any underlying conditions.
"My heart breaks for all of those who have lost loved ones due to COVID-19 over the past 18 months. And on behalf of the city, my family and I send our condolences and prayers for peace, comfort, courage and love to the friends and family of this child. This tragedy serves as a sobering reminder that we must all continue to do what we can to protect the vulnerable from the spread of COVID-19," Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said in a release announcing the death.
The young death comes just months after the county's first coronavirus-related fetal deaths in the county, which were reported to have happened in July, according to McLennan County health officials.
The county has an estimated 892 active cases as of Sept. 24, with a 12% positivity rate, according to the county's COVID-19 dashboard. About 165 people are in the hospital in the county with the virus, 133 of them are county residents, and an estimated 86% are unvaccinated.