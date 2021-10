Police say the shooting occurred near the 1000 block of Delano Street.

WACO, Texas — A 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg Sunday, according to Waco Police.

Police say the shooting occurred near the 1000 block of Delano Street.

Per the police, this was a "targeted incident".

The victim was alert and talkative while he was en route to a local hospital for his injuries, according to police.

Police say they are looking for a suspect.