2-year-old boy killed in accidental shooting in Waco

The child reportedly located a firearm belonging to an adult family member and is believed to have accidentally shot himself, police say.

WACO, Texas — A 2-year-old boy shot and killed himself Wednesday night, according to the Waco Police Department.

On Sept. 22 shortly after 6 p.m., officers were dispatched to the University Club Apartments at 1725 North Martin Luther King Blvd. in reference to a possible shooting.

When officers arrived at the apartment, they located a 2-year-old boy who had suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was immediately transported to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center - Hillcrest Hospital where he later died, police said.

Investigators learned at the scene that the 2-year-old victim had located a firearm in a backpack belonging to an adult family member.

It is believed at this time that the victim may have accidentally shot himself with the firearm after finding it.

The owner of the firearm reportedly took the weapon and fled the scene after the shooting happened but later returned and was taken into custody, according to police.

The 21-year-old suspect has currently been charged with tampering with physical evidence.

Due to the victim's age, his name will not be released at this time.

No other information was released at this time.