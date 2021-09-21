2 Waco sanitation workers injured in evening shooting

The recycling truck driver was taken to the hospital after being shot in the shoulder, while another worker was grazed by a bullet and was not taken to the hospital.

WACO, Texas — Two sanitation workers with the City of Waco were injured in a shooting that happened the evening of Sept. 21.

Waco Police Department officers were sent to the 2800 block of Old Robinson Road in regard to a shooting that happened just after 6 p.m.

The first victim was working from the back of the City of Waco recycling truck, an employee contracted by the city, but not a Waco employee, police said. The department said the incident happened while the employee was working off the back of the recycling truck when the employee and suspect got into a verbal altercation. The suspect then followed the recycling truck and fired a gun at the worker.

Multiple rounds were fired and the recycling truck driver, a city employee, was shot in the shoulder and taken to the hospital, police said. They are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. The first victim was grazed by a bullet and did not need to go to the hospital, police said.

The department said it was believed to be a targeted incident with no threat to the community.