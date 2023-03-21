22-year-old dies in head-on crash in Milam County

According to Texas DPS, the crash occurred during someone's attempt to pass another car.

MILAM COUNTY, Texas — Texas DPS says a head-on car crash in Milam County resulted in the death of 22-year-old Mallory Regina Shaw of Hampstead, North Carolina on Tuesday, March 21 around 6:30 a.m.

According to police, the crash happened on Farm to Market 485 about 4 miles east of Yarrelton.

Police say a 30-year-old man was traveling west on Farm to Market 485 in a 2016 Chevrolet 2500 truck with a trailer attached when he attempted to pass a car in front of him in a no-passing zone.

The man then collided head-on with a 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage, Shaw was in the passenger seat, according to police

Police say Justice of the Peace Greg Hoelscher pronounced Shaw dead at the scene.

There is currently no other information available.