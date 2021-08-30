2nd Connally ISD teacher dies from COVID-19, school shuts down for a week

Natalia Chansler was well known for teaching social studies at Connally Junior High School.

WACO, Texas — Connally Junior High School will be closing for a week after school officials learned that another one of its teachers died from COVID-19.

Natalia Chansler was a sixth-grade social studies teacher at Connally Junior High School. She was last on campus Wednesday, Aug. 25. She was entering her second year with Connally ISD. She previously taught at LaVega ISD and Waco ISD.

David "Andy" McCormick was the first Connally Junior High School teacher to die from COVID-19. He died last Tuesday, Aug. 24,

Based on the recommendation of the McLennan County Health Department, Connally Junior High School will be closed from Sept. 1 to Sept. 6, according to school officials. Officials say during the school's closure, they plan to thorough clean and sanitize the campus.

In-person learning will resume next Tuesday, Sept. 7.

The district will host a vaccination clinic on Sept. 13 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Connally High School Gymnasium for staff, parents and the community.

Parents will receive information from the campus principal on how students can access remote conferencing with their assigned teacher, and the requirements for attendance purposes, according to school officials.