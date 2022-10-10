7-year-old girl injured during head-on crash in Milam County

MILAM COUNTY, Texas — Several people, including a 7-year-old girl, were injured Monday morning in a head-on crash in Milam County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
DPS said a 34-year-old Rockdale man was going north on U.S. 77 in a Ford Taurus when a vehicle in front of him slowed down to make a right turn into a driveway.
DPS said the man did not slow down and veered into the southbound lane. He collided with a 2017 Mercedes SUV coming from the other direction.
Four people in the Mercedes were taken to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center due to various injuries, DPS said.
The 7-year-old girl was flown to McLane Children's Hospital in Temple.
The crash remained under investigation Monday afternoon.