7-year-old girl injured during head-on crash in Milam County

Texas DPS said the driver of a Ford Taurus swerved into oncoming traffic to avoid a vehicle that was turning in front of him.

MILAM COUNTY, Texas — Several people, including a 7-year-old girl, were injured Monday morning in a head-on crash in Milam County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS said a 34-year-old Rockdale man was going north on U.S. 77 in a Ford Taurus when a vehicle in front of him slowed down to make a right turn into a driveway.

DPS said the man did not slow down and veered into the southbound lane. He collided with a 2017 Mercedes SUV coming from the other direction.

Four people in the Mercedes were taken to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center due to various injuries, DPS said.

The 7-year-old girl was flown to McLane Children's Hospital in Temple.