Two-car crash in Coryell County leaves 74-year-old woman dead, police say

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas — Texas DPS says a two-car crash on U.S. 84 just west of Gatesville has left 74-year-old Mary-Lee Tickell dead on Sunday, Feb. 12.

According to Texas DPS, troopers responded to a crash involving a 2001 Chevrolet 1500 truck, driven by a 34-year-old man and a 2020 Chevrolet Traverse SUV that was driven by a 68-year-old woman around 9:57 a.m.

Police say the man in the truck was traveling east on the highway when the SUV pulled out of a private drive way, failing to yield the right-of-way.

The truck crashed into the passenger side of the SUV, killing Tickell who was in the front passenger seat, police say.

According to police, Tickell was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Coy Latham and her family has been notified.

This crash is still under investigation.

