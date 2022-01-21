Applications open in January for Killeen's Citizens Police Academy

Applications can be picked up at the Killeen Police Department Headquarters starting Jan. 24.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department will be accepting applications for its 51st Citizen’s Police Academy.

Classes will begin May 7 on Monday evenings from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. and an additional catch-up class will be held on April 23.

The program is eleven weeks long and will give applicants a look into police practices and services within the department, according to Killeen PD.

Background checks and a complete application will need to be submitted no later than Feb. 18 at 5 p.m.