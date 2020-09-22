Armed and dangerous | Killeen police search for murder suspect after Saturday shooting

Detectives ask that anyone who may know the whereabouts of Chance Anthony Harrison contact the Killeen PD.

KILLEEN, Texas — A 48-year-old man is wanted for murder after he shot a woman at a home in the 2600 block of Lewis Street.

The Killeen Police Department was called on Saturday at about 8:22 p.m., to that home in reference to a shooting victim. When officers arrived, they located a woman who suffered from a gunshot wound. She was airlifted to Baylor Scott and White in critical condition, according to the Killeen PD.

The victim, 43-year old Emma Jones, succumbed to her injuries Monday and was pronounced dead at 8:10 p.m., according to the Killeen PD.

Through the investigation, detectives found that the victim and suspect were involved in a domestic disturbance which led to the shooting. The suspect was identified by witnesses on scene.

The case was presented to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office and a complaint was returned, charging Chance Anthony Harrison with murder. A warrant has been issued for Harrison’s arrest and he is considered armed and dangerous, according to the Killeen PD.

Detectives ask that anyone who may know the whereabouts of Harrison, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477), or go to the website.