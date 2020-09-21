Falls County Sheriff arrested on sexual assault charge

Sheriff Ricky Scaman was booked into the Bell County jail on sexual assault and assault of a public servant charges.

FALLS COUNTY, Texas — Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman was booked into the Bell County Jail Monday afternoon on charges that included sexual assault and assault of a public servant.

It was unclear what happened that led to the charges. His bond was set at $195,000.

Bell County Sheriff's Department Lt. Bob Reinhard said the arrests stemmed from a Texas Rangers' investigation.

Reinhard said he was indicted Monday morning for one count of sexual assault, two counts of assault public servant and two counts of official oppression.

A representative from the sheriff's office said they have no comment.

Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard would only confirm the Rangers made the arrest.

Two complaints were made against Scaman in 2018 by two former employees of the Falls County Sheriff's office alleging sexual assault and sexual harassment.

According to federal court records, both of those cases, which were civil suits, were dismissed in Judge Alan Albright's court.

Joanna Salinas, who represented Scaman and Falls County in those suits, said she no longer represents Scaman. She said she did not know if his arrest was related to the complaints made in the civil cases.