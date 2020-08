One adult woman died in the accident. Two children were taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition, according to the Temple Police Department.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police officers are on scene of a fatal accident that occurred Monday at about 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Southeast HK Dodgen Loop and State Highway 95.

One adult woman died in the accident. Two children were taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition, according to the Temple Police Department.

Traffic is being diverted. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Additional information will be provided once it is available.