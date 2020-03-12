Baylor Scott & White Blood Center in urgent need of blood donations

TEMPLE, Texas — Baylor Scott & White Blood Center in Temple is asking the community to sign up to donate blood as the center is in need of a few different blood types.
A release from the center indicated that it has a "very urgent" need for types O negative and A negative. The center has a "critical" need for O positive.
The blood center encourages donors to call ahead at 254-724-4376 or schedule a donation time online. Walk-in scheduling is available but has limited waiting space to maintain social distancing guidelines.
To learn a more about donating, scheduling and more, visit the blood center's website.