Baylor Scott & White Blood Center in urgent need of blood donations

The Temple blood center said it has a 'very urgent' need for blood types O- and A-, and a 'critical' need for O+
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Close up of nurse disinfecting male arm before blood test. Man is sitting on chair near medical set

TEMPLE, Texas — Baylor Scott & White Blood Center in Temple is asking the community to sign up to donate blood as the center is in need of a few different blood types. 

A release from the center indicated that it has a "very urgent" need for types O negative and A negative. The center has a "critical" need for O positive. 

The blood center encourages donors to call ahead at 254-724-4376 or schedule a donation time online. Walk-in scheduling is available but has limited waiting space to maintain social distancing guidelines. 

To learn a more about donating, scheduling and more, visit the blood center's website.

