Suspect in multiple shootings crashes into Killeen home, gets away after short police chase

A man police said was involved in several shootings led Killeen police on a short chase before crashing into a home.

KILLEEN, Texas — A man involved in several shootings led Killeen police on a short chase before crashing into a home Thursday morning.

Killeen police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said police saw the suspect around 6:30 a.m. driving a stolen black sedan in the area of Desert Willow Dr.

The suspect drove off but while trying to turn left on Fox Glove Dr., Miramontez said he lost control and crashed into a home on Bachelor Button Blvd.

The SWAT team was called to the area but Miramontez said by around 9 a.m. the officers learned the suspect was no longer in the area.

The people living in the home were not injured but the home was badly damaged.