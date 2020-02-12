Watch | First preview of shows coming to Chip and Jo's Magnolia Network

WACO, Texas — Joanna Gaines posted a video to her Facebook page Wednesday previewing the shows coming to the Magnolia Network.
The video includes clips of several of the different shows including new episodes of Fixer Upper: Welcome Home and her new cooking show.
"Before we officially launch next year, you can stream an exclusive preview of #MagnoliaNetwork on #discoveryplus (coming January 4)," Gaines said.
Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Network's planned October launch was pushed back because of production delays related to the COVID-19 disease. A new debut date wasn’t immediately announced.
The pandemic has brought most TV and film production to a standstill.
Discovery Inc.'s DIY Network will be rebranded as the Magnolia Network when the joint venture with the husband-and-wife team's Magnolia company launches.
