Watch | First preview of shows coming to Chip and Jo's Magnolia Network

WACO, Texas — Joanna Gaines posted a video to her Facebook page Wednesday previewing the shows coming to the Magnolia Network.

The video includes clips of several of the different shows including new episodes of Fixer Upper: Welcome Home and her new cooking show.

"Before we officially launch next year, you can stream an exclusive preview of #MagnoliaNetwork on #discoveryplus (coming January 4)," Gaines said.

Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Network's planned October launch was pushed back because of production delays related to the COVID-19 disease. A new debut date wasn’t immediately announced.

The pandemic has brought most TV and film production to a standstill.

Discovery Inc.'s DIY Network will be rebranded as the Magnolia Network when the joint venture with the husband-and-wife team's Magnolia company launches.