Baylor Scott & White participates in new CDC COVID-19 vaccine study

The study looked at the effectiveness of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and their ability to prevent COVID-19.

TEMPLE, Texas — A new study from the CDC, conducted through the HEROES-RECOVER network, shows strong evidence that COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective. Dr. Manjusha Gaglani at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple was one of the doctors who took part in this study.

The study looked at the effectiveness of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and their ability to prevent COVID-19. There were 3,950 study participants in six states over a 13-week period from December 14, 2020 to March 13, 2021.

Results from the study showed that after a participant received the second dose of a vaccine, their risk of infection was reduced by 90 percent two or more weeks after vaccination. After only a single dose of either vaccine, the participants’ risk of infection with COVID-19 was reduced by 80 percent two or more weeks after vaccination, according to the CDC.

It takes about two weeks following each dose of vaccine for the body to produce antibodies that protect against infection. People are considered “partially vaccinated” two weeks after their first dose of mRNA vaccine and “fully vaccinated” two weeks after their second dose, according to the CDC.

“This study shows that our national vaccination efforts are working. The authorized mRNA COVID-19 vaccines provided early, substantial real-world protection against infection for our nation’s health care personnel, first responders, and other frontline essential workers,” CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, MPH said. “These findings should offer hope to the millions of Americans receiving COVID-19 vaccines each day and to those who will have the opportunity to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated in the weeks ahead. The authorized vaccines are the key tool that will help bring an end to this devastating pandemic.”

This study is the first of many planned COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness studies the CDC will conduct. Results from these studies help the medical and public health experts on the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and CDC to make important vaccine policy decisions aimed at saving lives, according to the CDC.