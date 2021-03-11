Be Lively | Chalk Ridge Falls

On this week's episode, Matt Lively explores a serene waterfall in Belton, Texas.

BELTON, Texas — A waterfall in Central Texas? Say less.

On this week's Be Lively, I explored the Chalk Ridge Falls in Belton, a town just 40 miles south of Waco.

It is a perfect hiking spot that features a cable bridge, trails, waterfall, wooden bridge, and more.

There is about 2.5 miles worth of hiking and the elevation goes up about 113 feet in total.

Park officials recommend staying out of the water at the moment because of blue algae which can be toxic to dogs, but the hiking trails are still open.

I was shocked by just how serene and peaceful the area was and the weather is perfect for a hike in the Fall and Winter.

The park is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

