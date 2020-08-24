Bell County Commissioners discuss possible removal of Confederate statute at Belton Courthouse

The Bell County Commissioners will meet Monday afternoon to discuss whether or not to remove the Confederate monument on the Bell County Courthouse lawn.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Bell County Commissioners will meet Monday afternoon to discuss whether or not to remove the Confederate monument on the Bell County Courthouse lawn in Downtown Belton.

The Bell County Commissioners Court held a discussion in July on the possible removal and relocation of the statue. The topic resurfaced after Belton Citizens for Change called for the removal of the monument, which was met with strong opposition by supporters of keeping the statue on the courthouse lawn. Now, commissioners are holding an open discussion on the topic, looking to gauge public opinion on the matter.

During the discussion in July, UMHB President Randy O’Rear said he has no idea what the cost of removing the statue will be, but if a decision is made to relocate it, UMHB will donate up to $10,000 to do it.