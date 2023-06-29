Belton 4th of July Parade Guide | What you need to know

Join 6 News and thousands of community members in Belton to celebrate Independence Day!

BELTON, Texas — If you are looking for something to do for Independence Day, then look no further than Belton's Fourth of July Celebration!

The 6 News team, along with an estimated 30,000 others, will line the streets for a one-and-a-half mile parade through the center of Belton, which will then be followed by even more festivities.

The parade will begin at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4. The route runs south through Main street from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor to the Bell County Courthouse and then east on Central Avenue and north on Birdwell to the Belton Police Memorial.

If you can't make it to the parade in person, it's not a problem! You will be able to watch and stream it on Channel 6 News KCEN, KCENTV.com, 6+ App or the KCEN Facebook page.

After the parade, you can make your way to Yettie Polk Park for the Festival on Nolan Creek from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This festival will feature food, games, a petting zoo and of course a fireworks show.

In addition to these fun activities, rides and attractions will be available to enjoy at the Carnival at Liberty Park which will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The parade and festival are free to attend, but tickets will need to be purchased for carnival rides and other attractions.