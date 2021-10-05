Belton Police seek suspected hit-and-run driver after deputy was injured

The incident happen Sept. 30 around 10:40 p.m. outside the Bell County Expo Center after a concert.

BELTON, Texas — The Belton Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a hit-and-run driver who injured a deputy, according to police officials.

Police say the incident occurred Sept. 30 around 10:40 p.m. outside the Bell County Expo Center after a concert.

The deputy was working traffic duty on Loop 121 just outside the Bell County Expo Center parking lot when they were hit by a 2019-2020 white Acura MDX.

The driver fled west toward I-14 with a damaged driver’s side mirror.

Police say the deputy was taking Scott & White Medical Center in Temple with injuries that were not non-life threatening.