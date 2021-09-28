Killeen Police looking for hit-and-run driver after man is hospitalized

Police say when they arrived on the scene the victim was laying in the roadway near the MJ's Bar and Grill entrance.

KILLEEN, Texas — A 25-year-old man is in the hospital after he was struck by a red car during a hit-and-run in Killeen Saturday, Sept. 25, according to the Killeen Police Department.

The accident occurred at the 1300 block of Fort Hood Street around 2:13 a.m., according to officers.

Witnesses told officers that the driver failed to stop and render aid and continued driving north on Fort Hood Street, per the news release.

The name of the victim was not release by police.

According to the news release, the victim was taken to Baylor Schott & White and currently is in stable condition.

Officers say they are looking for a red car with damage on the passenger side.