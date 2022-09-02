Black History Month | T Town Energy & Nutrition brings healthy tea, coffee and shake options to Temple health enthusiasts

From the Black Panther tea to protein caramel coffee shakes. You are able to get all the flavor and tastiness, without all the sugar.

TEMPLE, Texas — Every day this month on 6 News, we are featuring Black leaders and businesses making a difference in Central Texas.

Marquita Frank of Temple is doing just that.

Frank and her husband's new business in downtown Temple offers shakes and teas great for post workouts and delicious energy drinks that are sure to get you going for the day.

They even make their own protein balls that you can substitute for meals.

And the best part? It's all sugar-free.

Frank says she hopes opening this business will help show younger generations that anything is possible if you just elevate yourself.

“I think the biggest thing is we have a younger generation coming up under us of brown, yellow, peach kids that need to see that just because you may have come from small and humble beginnings, doesn't mean you can't elevate yourself to strive for more. The next generation coming up behind you is watching you.”



T-town fitness is located right next to Cheeves Brothers in downtown temple on East avenue A.