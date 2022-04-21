'It's still Bloomin'': Bloomin' Temple making a comeback with new name, location

City says event will be Lil' Bit O' Bloomin' but will feel the same as the traditional Bloomin'

TEMPLE, Texas — A community favorite event originally known as Bloomin' Temple is returning with a brand new name, 'Lil' Bit O' Bloomin," the last weekend of April.

Bloomin' Temple was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 and was an annual springtime event for over a decade prior.

But now that the city has carefully evaluated health and safety protocols, they feel that now is the time to bring the event back, and they've made a few changes to it in the process.

"It's a revamped event but it's going to keep the traditional elements of the Bloomin' Temple that everybody knows and loves," Temple Communications and PR Officer Kiara Nowlin said.

The event will feature live music from the likes of Glen Templeton and the Last Bandeleros, food trucks and even some strolling entertainment. But for the first time ever, the two-day event will be free to the public.

"Our staff is thrilled to be putting this event on again," Nowlin told me. "We've missed it as a city and I think our community has missed it and so we're excited to be hosting it and I am excited and the city is excited for the location."

The event normally happens at MLK Festival grounds but due to construction, they moved it this year. Nonetheless, the city is confident that the community will show up in big numbers to enjoy a couple days of family fun celebrating their home of Temple.

The event may have a new name and be in a new place, but the city says that there is no doubt that the event will still feel the same.