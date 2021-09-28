Boil notice issued for Killeen Walmart

The city said a contractor hit a water line causing a break at the Walmart on 1400 Lowes Blvd.

KILLEEN, Texas — A boil water notice was issued Tuesday afternoon for the Walmart at 1400 Lowes Boulevard in Killeen.

According to the City of Killeen, a contractor working in the area hit a water line, causing a break in the line. The city said crews will need to isolate the line for repairs.

Crews remain on site until all repairs are complete and water service is restored, the city said. Water quality samples will be taken on Sept. 29 with results available within 24 to 48 hours.