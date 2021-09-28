Boil notice issued for Killeen Walmart

KILLEEN, Texas — A boil water notice was issued Tuesday afternoon for the Walmart at 1400 Lowes Boulevard in Killeen.
According to the City of Killeen, a contractor working in the area hit a water line, causing a break in the line. The city said crews will need to isolate the line for repairs.
Crews remain on site until all repairs are complete and water service is restored, the city said. Water quality samples will be taken on Sept. 29 with results available within 24 to 48 hours.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and for making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption. The water should be brought to a rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.