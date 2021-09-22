Boil Order in effect for areas in Bell County

An emergency Boil Order notice has been issued to affected areas in Bell County due to an emergency water line repair.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Bell County has issued an emergency Boil Order notice due to an emergency water line repair.

The Bell County Water Control and Improvement District employees are onsite repairing a broken 6” water line that was hit by a construction crew doing work in the area.

The following areas are under Boil Order notice:

Plaza Mobile Home Park

Boxer

Dobber

Pointer

Sims Ridge

Cedar Ridge

Nolan Ridge

Residents that live in the affected areas are being instructed to boil their water prior to consumption according to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ).

According to TECQ, residents should boil their water for two minutes to kill any bacteria that may have formed.