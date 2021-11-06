Boil water advisory issued for some Belton residents

The advisory is for residents located on the north side of HWY 190.

BELTON, Texas — Due to a water main break, a boil water notice was released Saturday for some residents in Belton, according to a news release from Dog Ridge Water Supply Company.

The advisory is for residents and businesses located on the north side of HWY 190.

According to Dog Ridge Water Supply Company, customers on the South Side of Hwy 190 are NOT required to boil their water

According to TECQ, residents should boil their water for two minutes to kill any bacteria that may have formed.

In lieu of boiling, residents may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.