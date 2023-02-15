Boil water notice issued for Rosebud and Lott residents

According to the notice, a leak in the Travis Plant has caused this issue.

ROSEBUD, Texas — Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued a boil water notice for certain Bell-Milam-Falls Water Supply Corporation (WSC) customers on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

The notice states that this affects customers from Hwy 77 N. in Rosebud, all the way to Lott and east of Hwy 77 N.

According to the notice, this has been caused by a leak at the Travis Plant.

TCEQ says residents in the area should bring water to a vigorous boil for two minutes prior to consumption or use bottled water in the mean time.

Young children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems could be affected by harmful bacteria in the water if these instructions are not followed.

Once this boil water notice ends, the Bell-Milam-Falls WSC will send a notification to all of those in the affected area.

To view the entire notice, visit here.