Parts of Killeen under boil water notice

Residents living at these addresses are asked to bring their water to a rolling boil for two minutes before usage.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KILLEEN, Texas — The video above was published for a different story on July 25, 2022.

A boil water notice was issued for parts of Killeen Tuesday because a contractor hit a water main, according to the City of Killeen.

The notice was issued at 12:45 p.m. and the addresses affected include 2201 to 2212 Barry Dr., 3902 to 4008 Becky Dr. and 2201 to 2212 Chafin Dr.

Residents living at these addresses are asked to bring their water to a rolling boil for two minutes before usage.

The City of Killeen said it will update the public when the boil water notice is no longer in effect. You can stay up-to-date by visiting their website here.

You can also call the Boil Water Notice Hotline at (254) 501-6515 to find out if the notice is lifted.