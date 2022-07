Police said a 24-year-old woman was hit by a vehicle on West Elms Road.

KILLEEN, Texas — A woman was killed Friday after police said she stepped into traffic and was hit by a vehicle.

Police said Eliana Leigh Shoemate, 24, was hit after stepping into the eastbound lane in the 1300 block of W. Elms Road.