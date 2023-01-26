x
Boil water notice lifted for Little Elm Water Supply Co.

The main distribution line has been restored and water quality tests have been completed.
Credit: Getty Images

CAMERON, Texas — The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has lifted the boil water notice for Little Elm Valley WSC customers on Thursday, Jan. 26. 

TCEQ says Little Elm Valley WSC has restored pressure, disinfectant levels and bacteriological quality of water in the area. 

The boil water notice was sent out on Wednesday, Jan. 25 due to a leak in a main distribution line. 

Customers in the area along Deer Creek, Country Road 452 and 453 no longer have to boil water prior to consumption. 

