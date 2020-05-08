Bonded pair of dogs in desperate need of foster home

Mack and Petey are a pair of 4-year-old boys. Mack is having eye surgery today and must recover in a foster home for about two weeks.

WACO, Texas — Two bonded dogs at the Humane Society of Central Texas are in urgent need of a foster home today.

Mack and Petey are a bonded pair of 4-year-old boys who were given up to the shelter nearly three months ago. Mack is having eye surgery today at the Animal Hospital of Waco and the humane society said he must recover in a foster home for two weeks until Mack's eyes are better.

Humane Society Executive Director Paula Rivadeneria hopes the pair can be fostered together during Mack's recovery period.

"He and Petey will be miserable without each other so we need to find them a home where both of them can stay together until Mack's eyes are better," Rivadeneira said in an email. "They are so sweet and playful, and we just adore them."