Drive-in movies coming to Walmart parking lots in Bell & McLennan Counties

KILLEEN, Texas — Walmarts in Harker Heights, Killeen, Waco and Bellmead will all host drive-in movies in their parking lots this fall.

Walmart has decided to bring families together for a little summer fun amid the coronavirus pandemic with a drive-in movie tour.

The Walmart in Harker Heights will host movies Sept. 11 and 12.

Killeen will have three movie nights: Sept. 15 and 16, and Oct. 16 and 17. The company did not specify on its website which locations in Killeen would be hosting the movies.

The Waco Walmart will host movies Oct. 9 and 10. The Bellmead Walmart will host them Oct. 13 and 14.

Visit the website after 5 p.m. Wednesday to reserve your spot. Tickets are FREE but are required.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and the movie will start at 7:30 p.m.

Specific movies aren't listed yet but here's a list of the possible titles:

Wonder Woman | PG-13 | 2h 21min | 2017

Spy Kids | PG | 1h 28min | 2001

Space Jam | PG | 1h 28min | 1996

Spider-Man™: Into The Spider-Verse | PG | 1h 57min | 2018

Ghostbusters | PG | 1h 45min | 1984

The Wizard of Oz | PG | 1h 42min | 1939

Black Panther | PG-13 | 2h 14min | 2018

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial | PG | 1h 55min | 1982

Friday Night Lights | PG-13 | 1h 58min | 2004

"Beginning in August, Walmart will roll out this red carpet experience in towns across the country for a combined 320 showings," the company wrote on its website. "This family-friendly night will include hit movies, special appearances from filmmakers and celebrities and concessions delivered right to customer vehicles."

The drive-in tour will start in August and will run through October.

Here's some of the requirements according to the company's website...

One car per ticket and you must have a vehicle.

You may bring as many people as you have seatbelts in your car.

An FM radio is required for audio. (A car radio works just fine).

This is a family event–no alcohol please.

A mask is required when outside of your vehicle.

For everyone's safety, please stay in your car.