Brush, tree debris from ice storm continue to delay regular bulk and brush collection in Temple

In a Facebook post, the city shared a photo of the large amount of brush and tree debris crews already collected... and they aren't done yet.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEMPLE, Texas — Regular bulk and brush collection for Temple will resume on March 2, the City of Temple announced Friday.

The reason for the delay: Crews are still collecting brush and tree debris from the recent icy winter storm earlier this month.

In a Facebook post, the city shared a photo of the large amount of brush and tree debris crews already collected. There's a truck in the photo to help show size comparison.

Neighborhoods saw downed and snapped trees, as well as power outages, from the ice that formulated on them during the storm.

"Due to the amount of collections and our crews continuing to collect debris for the recent storm, we anticipate that routes will be delayed," the city said. "If your brush has not been picked up yet, please know we do have crews on the way... we just have a lot to collect."

If you'd like to stay up-to-date on collection days, visit templetx.gov/solidwaste.