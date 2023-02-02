Broken trees take over Central Texas

As ice from the winter storm begins to fall, many trees have gone down, leaving home owners to clean up the mess.

TEMPLE, Texas — Scattered trees across the street is a common scene across Bell County and other parts of Central Texas.

As ice from the winter storm accumulated on trees, it made them heavy enough to break, leaving homeowners scrambling to clean up the mess.

"It's just devastating because all of our big limbs were falling off of our trees," Temple resident, Madison Sanchez, said. "We even have one that came out of the ground."

Another Temple resident, Paul Greuniesen, says this is nothing like they have seen before.

"I've been out here for two years and this is the first time we all come down at once," Greuniesen said.

To some, the sound was the scariest part.

A resident of Temple for decades, Linda Fuchs said, "Can you imagine hearing all of that during the whole night just continually and not knowing in the dark, not knowing where it's coming from or what's going to happen?"

The breakage is happening for a few different reasons, according to those who live in the heart of Bell County.

"The problem is because they are old," Temple resident, Jenni Byrne, said. "We don't have a lot of soil."

Local crews spent hours traveling to dozens of homes to help with the mess across the community.

"We've been working all day," United Cleaning Service employee, Christian Chavez, said.

Some home owners would rather clean up themselves, but others are not sure what to do.

"I don't have any help to take care of what I'm going to be doing after this stuff," Fuchs said. "I got to figure out how to how to do that."

They also express concern over other houses in the neighborhood and what they will look like as the week goes on.