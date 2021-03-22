Cameron Park Zoo | Association of Zoos and Aquariums holds benefit concert featuring Brad Paisley, Old Dominion and more!

The concert, titled All Together for Animals, is an all-star benefit concert that will zoos, including Cameron Park Zoo, deal with the financial impact of COVID-19.

WACO, Texas — The Association of Zoos and Aquariums announced Monday an interactive virtual music benefit concert that will feature virtual performances from some of your favorite music artists.

The concert, titled All Together for Animals, is an all-star benefit concert that will feature streamed original performances from Brad Paisley, Old Dominion, Ashley McBryde, Riley Green, Jessie James Decker, Shy Carter and Wynonna. The event emcee will be Cody Alan, host of Country Music Television’s Hot 20 Countdown and of iHeartRadio’s CMT After Midnite and CMT Radio Live.

Cameron Park Zoo and other AZA Zoos and Aquariums have dealt with the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic every day as they still need to feed, care for and provide medical attention for their animals.

Cameron Park Zoo is seeking the community's help and asks that it participates in this event. The concert will benefit the member facilities of AZA, which includes Waco’s Cameron Park Zoo.

For a $30 contribution, half of which directly benefits Cameron Park Zoo, you will receive access to the All Together for Animals concert. If you wish to participate and help Waco’s Cameron Park Zoo you can go to their website to sign up.

Performances for the event were shot at the AZA-accredited Nashville Zoo at Grassmere and at the Steel Mill studios in Nashville, Tenn.

The concert will take place on Wednesday, March 31.