Cecily Aguilar hearing, trial delayed again

FORT HOOD, Texas — The hearing for Cecily Aguilar, the woman charged in connection to the death of Fort Hood soldier Spc. Vanessa Guillen was reset to start on January 5. 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Rearraignment was reset to January 5 at 9:00 a.m.

According to a federal criminal complaint in the case, Aguilar, 22, helped her boyfriend Spc. Aaron Robinson disposed of Guillen's body after Robinson killed Guillen with a hammer on Fort Hood in April. The body was mutilated and burned in an attempt to dispose of Guillen's body and the remains were buried near the Leon River, just outside Little-River Academy.

The remains were found June 30 after Guillen had been missing for more than two months. They were subsequently identified as the Guillen family attorney and later Fort Hood.

The Guillen family and their attorney have held numerous rallies since the soldier's disappearance to demand justice for the soldier, transparency in her case and legislation in Spc. Guillen's name - which has garnered national attention.

Robinson shot and killed himself July 1, one day after Guillen's remains were found. Aguilar was arrested and charged with conspiracy to tamper with evidence.