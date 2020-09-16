Cecily Aguilar’s hearing, trial delayed

The trial for Cecily Aguilar, the woman charged in connection to the death of Fort Hood soldier Spc. Vanessa Guillen was reset to start on November 30 at 9 a.m.

Rearraignment was set for November 10 at 9 a.m.

According to a federal criminal complaint in the case, Aguilar, 22, helped her boyfriend Spc. Aaron Robinson dispose of Guillen's body after Robinson killed Guillen with a hammer on Fort Hood in April. The body was mutilated and burned in an attempt to dispose of Guillen's body and the remains were buried near the Leon River, just outside Little-River Academy.

The remains were found June 30 after Guillen had been missing for more than two months.