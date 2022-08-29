'Every day is a hope and a nightmare' | Central Texas father speaks out about missing children

Christopher Robertson was supposed to reunite with his children on June 3, but was not able to. Now, he's seeking the community's help to bring his kids home.

LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas — After a long custody battle, Christopher Robertson was planning to go home with his three children on June 3rd.

Earlier that day, 27th Judicial District Court Judge John Gauntt signed an order stating that the children's mother, Kristine Whitehead, must deliver the children to Robertson at the Copperas Cove Police Department at 3 p.m.

Whitehead instead disappeared with the children and hid them.

An Amber Alert was issued for those children; identified as 3-year-old Kristine Robertson, 4-year-old Christine Robertson and 6-year-old Christopher Robertson II; on July 22. Whitehead turned herself into the Lampasas County Sheriff's Office on July 27 without the children and has still not disclosed their location.

On Monday, Robertson told 6 News about the moment he realized his children were not going home with him as he waited at the police department.

"It was another moment of heartbreak. I really thought that was going to be it. That I was going to be able to see my babies at that point. It had been four months. I really thought that was going to be the moment," Robertson said.

Robertson's attorney, Bryon Barnhill, told 6 News Whitehead had told the court the children were "an hour away" on June 3 and had promised the judge she would comply.

Robertson has not actually seen his kids since February 10. He still remembers his then 5-year-old son at basketball practice.

"You could tell he really enjoyed it," Robertson said. "Just watching him try to understand how to dribble the ball. Five-year-olds carry the ball and just run with it," Robertson said.

Barnhill told 6 News the Lampasas County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshalls are searching for the children in "multiple states". Robertson and Barnhill both hope someone will see the pictures of those children and report anything suspicious. Robertson says he goes through a cycle of hope and grief every day.

"At this point nobody knows if they are ok. Nobody knows anything...All I can do is pray that the spirit will move people to come forth and tell when they have seen my babies and where they are at," Robertson said. "Every day is a hope and a nightmare because at the end of the day I still don't have my kids."

Whitehead is still in jail after her bond was set at $110,000. That includes a bond of $100,000 for a kidnapping change and a bond of $10,000 for interference with child custody.

Barnhill told 6 News Whitehead had her arraignment on August 19 and waived the reading of her charges. She was indicted for interference with child custody which Barnhill said would be a 3rd degree felony offense. Whitehead has not yet been indicted for kidnapping.

Both Barnhill and Lampasas County District Attorney John Greenwood told 6 News that Whitehead was attempting to hire an attorney out of Austin. That attorney was not present at her arraignment and now an attorney from the Shell & Shell law firm is has been appointed as her defense council.