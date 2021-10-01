Vaccination Clinic | Waco-McLennan County Public Health District receives shipment of COVID-19 vaccine

A free vaccination clinic for eligible people in Phases 1A and 1B is scheduled to begin on Tuesday at the Waco Convention Center.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of State Health Services announced that the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has received 1,500 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as part of the State’s Vaccination Hub program.

A free vaccination clinic for eligible people in Phases 1A and 1B is scheduled to begin on Tuesday at the Waco Convention Center located at 100 Washington Ave.

The clinic will run until all doses of this shipment of the vaccine have been administered. Online registration will open Sunday on the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District website. If you are unable to register online, please call (254) 750-1890 for assistance. A call center is available from 12:15 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and will continue to operate throughout the week for help with registration, questions and concerns.

The vaccination clinic is by appointment only. Walk-ins will not be accepted. If appointments are full, you may text the word ‘vaccine’ to 22828 and provide your email address to be notified of our next shipment of vaccines.

Phase 1A includes front-line health care workers. Phase 1B includes people 65 and older or people 16 and older with a medical condition that increases the risk of severe COVID-19 illness. For more detail on those eligible in the phases described by the DSHS, visit the Waco COVID-19 website. Please note that this clinic will offer the Moderna vaccine, which is only available for people 18 years of age and older.