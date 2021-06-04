Report: Chip & Joanna Gaines buying Waco Tribune-Herald building

The Waco Tribune-Herald is reporting that the Gaines plan to use the building as their Magnolia Headquarters.

WACO, Texas — Fixer Upper's Chip and Joanna Gaines are reportedly buying the Downtown Waco building that's the home to the Waco Tribune-Herald.

The Tribune reported the Gaines bought the 70-year-old building, located at 900 Franklin Ave., with the goal of making it the corporate headquarters for their brand Magnolia.

“I can confirm the purchase of the building located at 900 Franklin Ave., which will move Magnolia’s corporate headquarters to the heart of downtown Waco in 2022,” Magnolia spokesperson John Marsicano told the Tribune via email.