Church Under the Bridge celebrates Christmas early

Church Under the Bridge celebrated Christmas a little early as they gave out gifts the homeless

WACO, Texas — The Church Under the Bridge celebrated Christmas six days early as they gave gifts to the homeless along with a service.

For pastor Jimmy Dorrell, this is one of his favorite events of the year.

We have a great party every year, we've been giving out tickets so at the end of the service, we will have Christmas gifts with shirts, gift cards to McDonalds, Whataburger, Walmart, its just a great celebration," he said.

Bags were given out to around 150 people and more than 200 people attended the service.

“Great celebration, we have a great worship service, where we get to celebrate the birth of Christ. And we have such a diverse crowd, black, whites, browns, rich, and poor, all celebrating together.”

He says that as the weather gets colder, to remember these things.