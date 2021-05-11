The Heart of Central Texas | Churches work together to bring free medical clinic to Nolanville

The Nolanville Faith Outreach clinic is expected to open sometime between July and October.

NOLANVILLE, Texas — A free medical clinic is under construction in downtown Nolanville.

Seven local churches formed the nonprofit Nolanville Faith Outreach Center with the goal of bringing quality health care to Nolanville.

"We heard more and more how people did not have ways to get to the free clinic in downtown Killeen, how there wasn't health care, how people weren't being vaccinated," Patricia Warden, Sr. Pastor of First United Methodist said.

So the group decided to start their own free medical clinic.

Warden said they were able to secure a 3-year lease on the building for free if they fixed it up. The building stayed vacant for more than 12 years.

"We went to John and Anita Simms [the owners] and said we want to make a deal with you," Warden said.

The Nolanville Faith Outreach Clinic at 101 N. Main St. is a work in progress right now.

"We had to strip everything out. The building had to be completely gutted out with all the old stuff that was in there," Pastor Stanley Allen of Faith Fellowship said.

Allen, who oversees the contractors, said upon completion the clinic will have two exam rooms, a lab, and a children's area.

Two physicians will be there but there will also be specialists available via telemedicine.

"They can go to another room and instantly be online with a specialist that will be able to talk with them, be able to assess what's going on, and then hopefully be able to go and say this is what we need to do," Allen said.

The plan is to be open on Mondays from 4 p.m. to midnight.

Despite setbacks like a rise in the price of lumber or trouble securing contractors due to busy schedules, Allen said things have always worked out.