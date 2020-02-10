City of Killeen to hold trick-or-treat Halloween night

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the Centers for Disease Control considers door-to-door trick-or-treating a higher risk activity for virus spread.

KILLEEN, Texas — Door-to-door trick-or-treating is recommended by the City of Killeen to go from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, October 31. Children should always be accompanied by an adult, the city said.

Households that plan to give out candy should turn the front porch lights on to show that they welcome trick-or-treaters. Kids should only approach houses that have porch lights on and should never enter a home or a car for a treat.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the Centers for Disease Control considers door-to-door trick-or-treating a higher risk activity for virus spread. Anyone that chooses to participate should abide by the following precautions:

Trick-or-treaters:

Stay home if you or any member of your group is sick

Wear a cloth mask (costume masks are not appropriate substitutes for protective masks)

Keep at least six feet socially distanced at all times

Remain outdoors

Observe good hygiene by using hand sanitizer and washing hands

Wash hands and inspect candy before enjoying

Participating houses or venues:

Do not participate if you or any member of your household is sick

Wear a cloth mask when interacting with trick-or-treaters

Keep at least 6 feet of distance from trick-or-treaters

Keep all activities outdoors

Wash hands frequently when preparing treats and before and after delivering them

Consider contactless delivery by pre-packaging treats and setting them out to grab

When planning Halloween costumes, The Cty of Killeen reminds parents that children’s costumes should not impair vision, hearing or movement, should be flame resistant and should be bright or reflective.