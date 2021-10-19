Boil water notice issued for all of City of Killeen residents

Officials say quarterly water samples, taken from six sites, indicated chlorine residuals were below TCEQ guidelines

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen issued a city-wide water boil notice for residents Tuesday evening, according to a news release.

Officials say quarterly water samples, taken from six sites, indicated chlorine residuals were below Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) guidelines, the boil water notice went into effect immediately.

Residents should boil all water prior to consumption until water sampling results confirm that no contamination occurred, per the boil notice.

City officials say public notice will be issued through the City of Killeen website KilleenTexas.gov, by news release and the Boil Water Notice Hotline at (254) 501-6515 when the notice is lifted.

According to TECQ, residents should boil their water for two minutes to kill any bacteria that may have formed.