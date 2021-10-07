Boil water notice issued for these properties on South Fort Hood Street in Killeen

The city said a contractor working in the area hit a water line, causing a break in the line.

KILLEEN, Texas — A boil water notice has been issued for properties at 6101-6701 South Fort Hood Street, the City of Killeen announced late Thursday.

A contractor working in the area hit a water line, causing a break in the line, per the city. Water crews will need to isolate the water line for repairs. Water crews will remain on site until all repairs are complete and water services are restored.

Water quality samples will be taken on Oct. 8 with results available within 24 to 48 hours, the city said.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and for making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes, the city said.

The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.