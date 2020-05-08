Clifton ISD band student tests positive for COVID-19

This district said it believes the student's last contact with the campus was on July 31. Clifton ISD will suspend all band practices until August 10.

CLIFTON, Texas — A Clifton ISD student that was at band practice tested positive for COVID-19, according to Clifton Superintendent Andy Ball said the student has not returned to district property since they tested positive.

This district said it believes the student's last contact with the campus was on July 31. Clifton ISD will suspend all band practices until August 10.

Any student who attended band practices on July 31 should monitor their health for signs of symptoms, follow the CDC guidelines for people who had close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 and contact their primary care physician if they develop symptoms, the district said.

Ball said Clifton ISD will take steps to sanitize any school facilities where the student recently accessed.

"We will continue to monitor this situation and will provide additional information as needed," Ball said

Ball said if you have questions, you may contact him on his cell phone, 254-707-1503, office phone, 254-675-1825 or by email, andy.ball@cliftonisd'.org.