New cocktail bar Corks & Barrels celebrates grand opening in Temple

The community helped celebrate the newest addition to Temple's growing economy.
Credit: Temple Chamber of Commerce

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple's newest bar Corks & Barrels celebrated its grand opening with drinks and live music on Saturday, March 4. 

Members of the Temple Chamber of Commerce were able to make their way to the event, celebrating the addition to the city's economy. 

Congratulations to Corks & Barrels on your Grand Opening! Thank you for letting us be a part of celebrating your business.

The bar is said to offer a wide selection of wines, whiskeys and craft cocktails as well as live music regularly.

At the grand opening event, customers were able to enjoy tunes from members of THE PAINKILLERS and KJ5. 

The cocktail bar and lounge is located at 7373 Honeysuckle, Ste. 150. 

For information on upcoming events, visit here

