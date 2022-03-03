Dealing with mental health and addiction: Bell County host planning event for Diversion Center

This facility is intended to serve individuals with mental health and addiction issues and keep them out of the Bell County Jail.

BELTON, Texas — Organizations across Central Texas have come up with a way to keep the Bell County Jail less crowded.

On Thursday, Bell County in conjunction with Baylor Scott & White, Advent Health and Central Counties Services will host a special planning event for the county’s proposed $3 Million Diversion Center. This facility is intended to serve individuals with mental health and addiction issues and keep them out of the Bell County Jail.



“We see a disproportionate number of folks who are in our criminal justice system that have mental health issues, said Bell County Judge David Blackburn. "Our goal is to identify individuals with mental illness, substance abuse issues, and intellectual and developmental disabilities, who otherwise would be taking up jail cells or hospital beds and connect them with the care they need."

"Central Counties Services is excited to join our community partners in prioritizing the mental health needs of individuals that interface with the criminal justice system," Johnnie Wardell, Executive Director of Central Counties Services, said. "The proposed Diversion Center will allow us to provide the right supports and services at the right time, while reducing the burden the mentally ill can place on our law enforcement, judicial and hospital systems."

From June 2019 to May 2021 Bell County received 1,842 behavioral health related calls to 911. Killeen Police Officer Kyle Moore said this collaboration is progress in the right direction.



“It is important for us to be here so we can provide our input and then listen from another standpoint on what the issues are, and how we can bridge those gaps," said Moore.



Blackburn said the hope is to build the diversion facility next to the Bell County Jail.



"Once we get individuals in the criminal justice system it is very difficult for them to get out of that system,” said Blackburn. “And it is not effective and not efficient for treating their needs."

The Sequential Intercept Model (SIM) Mapping workshop started Thursday at 8:30 in the Central Texas Council of Governments building, located at 2180 North Main St.

After opening remarks by Blackburn, State Forensic Director for the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, Jennie M. Simpson delivered the welcome and introductions.

Simpson and her team facilitated the workshop, which was attended by more than 50 representatives from dozens of organizations around Bell County, including hospitals, behavioral health providers, police departments and legal institutions.